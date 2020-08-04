Shots fired into Holly Hill home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone shot into a Holly Hill home early Monday morning, frightening a mother and her two children, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The children told deputies they were in their beds when they heard gunfire just after 1 a.m. Monday. One of the children heard a bullet strike the wall in his room.
The mother said the two children were screaming when they ran into her room.
The mother heard three gunshots after her children woke her up.
She was on the way to look outside when a bullet pierced the front door. She fell to the floor.
She immediately called law enforcement.
Investigators located numerous shell casings outside of the Coach Road home.
The incident remains under investigation.
In other incidents:
• A Vance man allegedly admitted to using diesel and two bags of potato chips to set fire to a van on Monday morning, according to an incident report.
An investigator reported seeing the Vance man shut a door on a 2014 white van on Moncks Corner Road at Belvidere Drive in Eutawville.
The investigator said the man then walked to another white van, got inside and began to pull away.
The investigator then saw smoke coming from the van that the Vance man left behind.
That’s when the investigator initiated a traffic stop.
The Vance man said he was checking on his van that he’d parked there the night before and noticed it was on fire, the report states.
Then the man allegedly admitted to setting the van on fire using diesel fuel and two bags of potato chips.
The Orangeburg County fire marshal responded to the scene and asked investigators to have the van towed to the impound lot until the investigation is complete. Officials have not determined if charges will be filed.
• Someone burglarized a North Road church in North. The pastor discovered the burglary on Sunday.
Someone damaged a door, gained entry and stole the following items from The Bible Way Church of God: an AKG Harmon vocal wireless system, a Gem Sound wireless duo system, a 15-inch Peavey monitor speaker and an amplifier.
The items are valued at $790.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man was allegedly caught stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to The Times and Democrat at 2:32 p.m. Friday.
Two newspaper employees told officers they witnessed the man cutting the catalytic converter from a white Ford F150 pickup truck at The T&D’s Broughton Street office.
One of the employees told the officer that he approached the suspect, but the suspect took off running.
An officer and the T&D employee discovered cutting tools on the ground next to the truck and inside of a black backpack.
The catalytic converter was on the ground, the report states.
The suspect told the officer that he felt faint because he was detoxing from heroin, the report said.
He asked to be transported to the hospital.
Medical staff at the hospital cleared him for the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The man has been charged with obtaining nonferrous materials unlawfully. If convicted of this misdemeanor offense, he faces up to three years in prison, a court-imposed fine or both.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole a Samsung washing machine and clothes dryer from a Center Street storage unit.
The owner of the items reported them stolen on Friday. He last saw the items there on July 9.
The washing machine and clothes dryer are valued at $1,400.
