Shots fired into Holly Hill home

Two newspaper employees told officers they witnessed the man cutting the catalytic converter from a white Ford F150 pickup truck at The T&D’s Broughton Street office.

One of the employees told the officer that he approached the suspect, but the suspect took off running.

An officer and the T&D employee discovered cutting tools on the ground next to the truck and inside of a black backpack.

The catalytic converter was on the ground, the report states.

The suspect told the officer that he felt faint because he was detoxing from heroin, the report said.

He asked to be transported to the hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital cleared him for the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The man has been charged with obtaining nonferrous materials unlawfully. If convicted of this misdemeanor offense, he faces up to three years in prison, a court-imposed fine or both.

In an unrelated incident, someone stole a Samsung washing machine and clothes dryer from a Center Street storage unit.

The owner of the items reported them stolen on Friday. He last saw the items there on July 9.

The washing machine and clothes dryer are valued at $1,400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.