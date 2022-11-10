Shots fired into Eutawville home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three bullets struck children’s bedrooms in a Eutawville home at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report.

The children weren’t home, but their mother was there.

The Rodeo Drive woman was in the bathroom blow-drying her hair when she heard what sounded like “something falling from a wall.”

She checked the children’s two bedrooms and discovered one bedroom had two bullet holes and the other had a single one.

The woman wasn’t physically injured.

Deputies collected three shell casings from the roadway near the property line of the home.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Bags containing cash were stolen from the Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, on Wednesday.

An employee reported the theft at 5 p.m., when she discovered the money bags were missing.

The employee counted the money for deposit early in the morning and put the two bank bags containing the cash on the counter, she told police.

She forgot to lock the front door, according to the report.

A review of security cameras showed two people stealing the bags around 12:30 p.m., the report said.

In a separate incident, someone stole a Microsoft Xbox gaming console and a pair of Gucci shoes from a Scott Street home on Wednesday.

The value of the items is $1,720.