Shots fired in nine incidents in Orangeburg County; teen shot in foot, woman shot in back

Nine shooting incidents took place across Orangeburg County over the past several days. A teen was shot in the foot in one incident, while a woman was shot in the back in another, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.

In one incident, a 15-year-old boy told deputies that he was standing on the side of Whaley Street with his friends and waiting on a ride at about midnight Saturday.

A white SUV drove by and people started shooting out of one of the windows, according to an incident report.

The teen heard approximately 30 gunshots before feeling pain in his right foot as he was trying to run away, the report states. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center for surgery.

At 11:05 p.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old girl ran from her bedroom yelling that someone shot through her window on Yellow Jasmine Road.

Her 4-year-old sister was also in the bedroom.

Neither were injured.

Deputies discovered where a bullet went through a window and lodged in a dresser across the room.

A Sifly Road woman heard about five gunshots at 2 a.m. Sunday. She didn’t hear any glass breaking, so she didn’t think any more of it, a report states.