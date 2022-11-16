Shots fired, Gucci bag stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 50-year-old man claims a stranger shot at him Tuesday afternoon as part of a setup to steal his Gucci bag, according to an incident report.

The man says he was walking down the sidewalk near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Greenbriar Court around 4:15 p.m. when he heard two gunshots fired from a Chestnut Street home.

The man dropped his Gucci bag when he heard the shots.

He told officers he saw a dark car pull into the median and a man get out and steal his brown Gucci bag.

While the man did not see a gun or the person who shot at him, he did hear the gunshots.

Officers attempted to make contact with a resident of the house the man claimed to hear shots from. They were unable to locate anyone.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man claims his girlfriend struck him in the face with a knife Tuesday afternoon after an argument about their living arrangement, according to an incident report.

The man said his girlfriend left a few days ago to stay with her mother. She returned to the house Tuesday, saying she planned to stay with him.

He told her that they needed to talk before they decided to live together, the report states.

The man claimed a verbal dispute followed. His girlfriend then allegedly grabbed a knife and attacked him with it.

The woman denied having a knife and said she has no other place to live. The man was informed by law enforcement of the eviction process.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg man claims a woman took his wheelchair and prosthetic legs following an argument Tuesday evening.

The man alleged the woman also took the rubber padding off his amputated legs and placed them in the kitchen.

The woman said she took the items because the man was attempting to assault her. The woman claimed she feared for her life after the man attempted to douse her with liquid she suspected to be urine from his bed pan.

The man told officers he threw water and not urine at the woman, the report said.

The man and woman were advised to separate for the remainder of the evening to leave each other alone, according to the report.

They declined to pursue charges.