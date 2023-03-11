A Bamberg County woman was transported to a hospital after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We're still following up on multiple leads in the investigation, but if you have any information, I urge you to call us,” Ravenell said in a release.

At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators received a call reporting a shooting incident.

Investigators learned that somewhere in the Whittaker Parkway and Five Chop Road area, shots were fired as a vehicle drove past another.

An 18-year-old female was struck by gunfire and was transported to an undisclosed hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Anyone who has information can contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.