Shots fired from passing vehicle in Cope

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot at a car in the Cope area on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting occurred at 3:42 a.m. as a woman was driving a Honda Accord on Bamberg Highway.

An unknown vehicle sped up from behind. Someone inside of that vehicle fired at the Accord, the report said.

Two bullets hit the Accord.

The Accord’s driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, wasn’t physically injured.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 5-by-8 foot white enclosed trailer left on the exit ramp 159 of Interstate 26 east near Bowman.

The trailer owner left it there on May 18 after one of its tires went flat. It was gone when he returned the next day.

The trailer is valued at $1,500.

