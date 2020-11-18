Shots fired, bullet enters Orangeburg woman’s room

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The warrants allege Clark deposited of the checks into his GrandSouth Bank checking account using a mobile app.

The bank lost about $518 as a result of the incident, according to warrants.

A GrandSouth Bank employee said forged checks were deposited into four different member accounts. While Clark’s warrant mentions co-defendants, no other people have been charged yet.

If convicted, Clark faces up to five years on each charge and fines.

• A Manisha Drive man said someone broke into his apartment Tuesday morning and lit several articles of clothing and his trash bag on fire.

Items worth about $400 worth were stolen and the fire damage is estimated at $100.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

Someone stole nearly $2,000 worth of catalytic converters from Sunshine Auto Salvage on Southland Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

An employee reported Tuesday morning that someone entered the business sometime during the night and stole six catalytic converters inside a storage box.