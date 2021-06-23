Shots fired at vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone opened fire on a Mercury Grand Marquis on Tuesday afternoon, but the two men inside weren’t injured.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Russell Street and Dickson Street around 5:30 p.m.
Both men had just finished their workday. They were riding down Russell Street when they noticed a gold-colored Honda following them, the report states.
The men in the Marquis prepared to turn onto Dickson Street when the driver of the Honda allegedly lowered his window and fired a gun several times at the vehicle.
The passenger in the Marquis told officers that he heard glass breaking and ducked down for safety.
He wasn’t certain how many shots were fired, but believes bullets struck the vehicle five times, the report states.
A portion of the report was redacted.
In other reports:
• A Broughton Street couple discovered that someone stole items from boxes behind their garage. They reported the theft on Tuesday.
The following items were stolen: a three-piece royal blue luggage set, an Epson wireless inkjet printer, a Gateway desktop computer and two 12-inch Pioneer speakers.
The value of the items is $1,400.
• Officers charged a 25-year-old Orangeburg woman with reckless driving, third-offense driving under suspension, transporting alcohol with a broken seal, violation of child restraint, unlawful use of license and unlawful carrying of a firearm around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All are misdemeanors.
An officer alleged that the woman was driving at a high rate of speed toward him when he was working a hit-and-run collision on John C. Calhoun Drive near Sprinkle Avenue.
The woman told the officer she wasn’t trying to hit him, according to the report.
Two small juveniles were in the vehicle. She released them to her sister, the report states.
The woman claimed she had a concealed weapons permit and a firearm in the vehicle.
The officer ordered the woman not to reach for anything, but she allegedly disregarded his orders.
The officer physically removed the woman from the vehicle and detained her in handcuffs, the report said. When the woman exited the vehicle, she was allegedly holding a hammer, but dropped it.
The report alleges that she also had a bottle of Hennessey in the driver’s seat.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a .45-caliber Taurus with an extended magazine clip containing 12 hollow point rounds, but nothing in the chamber, the report states.
The firearm was in a purse on the front passenger floorboard, the report said.
The woman allegedly had a “fake South Carolina identification card with her sister’s picture on it and a fake South Carolina concealed weapons permit with her sister’s picture on it.”
• A man complained of neck pain after a vehicle side-swiped his on John C. Calhoun Drive near Sprinkle Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He said the other vehicle fled the scene.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man wasn’t injured when an acquaintance allegedly shot his vehicle around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.
The man told deputies he’d left a friend’s house on Stilton Road when an acquaintance slowly passed by his vehicle in a blue Chevrolet SUV.
The man said he attempted to avoid an altercation by pulling into a public place, but the acquaintance allegedly fired a bullet that struck his vehicle.
He accused the acquaintance of being upset with him about a woman.
He also alleged that the acquaintance is currently out on bond for shooting at him in March.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD