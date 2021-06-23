Shots fired at vehicle in Orangeburg

The value of the items is $1,400.

• Officers charged a 25-year-old Orangeburg woman with reckless driving, third-offense driving under suspension, transporting alcohol with a broken seal, violation of child restraint, unlawful use of license and unlawful carrying of a firearm around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All are misdemeanors.

An officer alleged that the woman was driving at a high rate of speed toward him when he was working a hit-and-run collision on John C. Calhoun Drive near Sprinkle Avenue.

The woman told the officer she wasn’t trying to hit him, according to the report.

Two small juveniles were in the vehicle. She released them to her sister, the report states.

The woman claimed she had a concealed weapons permit and a firearm in the vehicle.

The officer ordered the woman not to reach for anything, but she allegedly disregarded his orders.

The officer physically removed the woman from the vehicle and detained her in handcuffs, the report said. When the woman exited the vehicle, she was allegedly holding a hammer, but dropped it.

The report alleges that she also had a bottle of Hennessey in the driver’s seat.