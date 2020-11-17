Shots fired at vehicle in Orangeburg; security added at nearby school

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Shots were fired about a block away from Mellichamp Elementary School on Monday morning, according to a police incident report.
The incident prompted the Orangeburg County School District to move a school resource officer from nearby Clark Middle School to Mellichamp as a safety precaution.
The gunfire was not heard at the school, but the normal heightened safety protocols were taken, officials said.
Officers responded to Murray Road and Douglas MacArthur Street around 10:45 a.m. in reference to the discharge of a firearm within the city limits.
Witnesses reported hearing six gunshots.
One witness said she saw a black vehicle approaching her on Murray Road heading toward Broughton Street. The vehicle came to a stop and the back driver’s side window rolled down.
The witness saw a black gun with a long clip come out of the window and fire six shots at a white vehicle on Douglas MacArthur Street, the report said.
The witness said the white car turned around and followed the black car down Murray Road toward Broughton Street.
Another witness said he saw a male wearing a white hoodie run down Douglas MacArthur Street. A black car drove away after the shots were fired.
Another witness said he saw a car drive in the direction of Mellichamp Elementary School before turning around. Someone fired a gun down MacArthur Street.
Officers searched the area for bullet casings but were unable to locate any in the area.
In a separate incident, several household items were stolen from a Broughton Street residence over the weekend. Items missing include dishes, a toaster oven and Christmas décor.
The value of the items is $2,500.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman said someone stole her 2008 Jeep Patriot Monday evening from a Keyport Court residence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said she left the car running and the door unlocked, the report said.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
In a separate incident, a Eutawville man reported someone broke into his storage building on Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville over the weekend.
The items stolen include vehicle parts; camping and hunting equipment; tools and building materials.
The items are valued about $9,460.
