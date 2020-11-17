Shots fired at vehicle in Orangeburg; security added at nearby school

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Shots were fired about a block away from Mellichamp Elementary School on Monday morning, according to a police incident report.

The incident prompted the Orangeburg County School District to move a school resource officer from nearby Clark Middle School to Mellichamp as a safety precaution.

The gunfire was not heard at the school, but the normal heightened safety protocols were taken, officials said.

Officers responded to Murray Road and Douglas MacArthur Street around 10:45 a.m. in reference to the discharge of a firearm within the city limits.

Witnesses reported hearing six gunshots.

One witness said she saw a black vehicle approaching her on Murray Road heading toward Broughton Street. The vehicle came to a stop and the back driver’s side window rolled down.

The witness saw a black gun with a long clip come out of the window and fire six shots at a white vehicle on Douglas MacArthur Street, the report said.

The witness said the white car turned around and followed the black car down Murray Road toward Broughton Street.