South Carolina State University has asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate after shots were fired at a campus residence hall late Saturday night.

The campus was placed on lockdown about 11:30 p.m. after campus police received reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

Surveillance video captured photos and license plate information of potential suspects.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3 a.m. Sunday.