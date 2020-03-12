Shots fired at Orangeburg County deputy

Shots were fired at a deputy who was trying to recover a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Thursday.

One person has been charged in connection with the stolen vehicle, while another is facing an assault charge.

“If you fire shots at or even near my deputies, you’re shooting at not only these deputies but the community as well,” Ravenell said in a release.

“You’re not above society nor are you above the laws of this community and state,” he said.

Joseph Sweatman, 30, of 1722 Hudson Road, Cope, is facing a charge of grand larceny in connection with the stolen car.

John Crum, 31, of 150 Poppy Road, Cope, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods and accessory after the fact of a felony for his part in the incident.

Sheriff’s office investigators originally dispatched to meet a Cordova woman about a vehicle stolen from a Bamberg Road convenience store on Tuesday night.

Store video showed a person fleeing in the woman’s car.

Before investigators reached the store, they learned the car was at a Cope residence. They found the 2017 Kia there.