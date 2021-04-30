Shots fired at North apartments; no one injured in incident

No one was injured after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in North late Thursday night.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, “several 911 calls were received in reference to hearing multiple gunshots being discharged in the parking lot of the apartment complex” at 406 Palmetto Drive.

A resident told deputies that the gunshots were concentrated in the vicinity of a specific apartment unit.

When deputies approached that apartment unit, they “discovered multiple spent cartridge casings belonging to a pistol” on the ground in front of that apartment, the report states

Deputies attempted to speak with other apartment residents, but “none of them wished to cooperate or speak in depth,” the report states.

After further canvassing of the parking lot and surrounding areas, deputies discovered spent cartridge cases belonging to “an assault rifle type of firearm” the report states.

Deputies collected the casings as evidence.

The report also states that deputies didn’t notice any damage to vehicles or buildings.

The North Police Department is now handling the investigation.

North Police Chief Lin Shirer stated the investigation is ongoing.

