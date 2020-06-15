Shots fired at Eutawville home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Several shots were fired at a Eutawville home late Thursday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

An Acme Street man reported Friday that he and his girlfriend were watching television in the living room around 11 p.m. when they heard a five to six gunshots.

They went to the floor.

Deputies reported the home was struck six times by bullets. They found nine shell casings in the driveway.

A bullet was found in the bathroom.

After the shooting occurred, the man and his girlfriend packed a bag and left the residence for the night. They were not injured.

In other reports:

• A Vance man claims he was cut on his cheek and back by a woman with a knife at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a report.

The woman became upset after she saw messages on Facebook concerning another woman, the man said.

She’d already left the residence by the time deputies got there.

The man refused medical treatment and declined to provide a written statement about what happened.