Shots fired at Cordova home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone opened fire on a Sweetgum Lane home in Cordova late Thursday night.

The homeowner told deputies that she was getting ready for bed at around 11:30 p.m. when she heard about seven shots fired close to her home.

Deputies saw where three bullets struck the home.

Three people were in the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

In other reports:

• A Eutawville man discovered Thursday that someone stole a utility trailer from his Azalea Lane home’s yard. He last saw it there the day before.

The trailer is 5-feet by 8-feet, has wire mesh, a ramp gate, wired brake lights and a spare tire.

It is valued at $1,500.

• Someone burglarized a Eutawville man’s Rodeo Drive home on Thursday.

The man reported that someone stole his Microsoft Xbox with two controllers, a watch with a leather band and a 14-karat ruby class ring.

The items are valued at $900.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

