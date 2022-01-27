Shots fired at Cope home; teens facing charges

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Five males were taken into custody after shots were fired at a home on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These individuals shot at a house in Cope multiple times without a single hit,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They then led us on a vehicle pursuit that topped 100 mph,” he said.

Frankey Tyler Jr., 19, of Cope, has been charged with discharging a firearm into the Lincoln Lane dwelling.

Two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said.

Orangeburg County Special Operations unit received a call shortly after 9 a.m. that a Department of Natural Resources investigator was following a burgundy Mercury driving erratically at speeds over 100 mph, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The vehicle was occupied by several individuals wearing ski masks, according to the report.

Orangeburg County deputies and Special Operations joined the pursuit as the vehicle turned onto Wesley Grove Road from Cordova Road, according to the incident report.

The vehicle continued through residential properties before pulling into a yard on Cannon Bridge Road.

The occupants fled on foot, the report states. The sheriff’s office says all the occupants were apprehended.

Inv. Dujuan Council is leading the ongoing investigation.

In other reports:

• A Santee man reported someone stole his 2016 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with black bed cover from his Planters Trace Road residence Tuesday night.

The vehicle is valued at $20,000.

• Several items were stolen Wednesday night from a St. Matthews Road building next to the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center.

The items stolen included two tankless hot water heaters, a generator, a collection of power tools, two tool boxes, a shotgun, three rifles, six pellet guns and a pistol.

The items were valued at $4,200.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Several cell phones were stolen Sunday night from William J. Clark Middle School on Bennett Street, according to a police incident report.

School officials said the theft was discovered Monday morning when a parent came to the school to pick up her son's confiscated cell phone.

A school official opened the file cabinet where the phones were kept and noticed all the confiscated cell phones were gone.

Two school employees also reported someone rummaged through their offices and went through a desk drawers and refrigerator. An iPhone charger, a couple of ginger ales and waters were missing.

Two teens are suspects in the incident.

In a separate incident, a Spring Street woman reported someone broke into her house earlier this week and stole several pieces of jewelry.

The woman noticed the jewelry was missing Tuesday.

It includes a men's gold wedding band with diamonds; two pairs of gold earrings; and two gold rings and two gold bands.

The jewelry is valued at $3,500.

