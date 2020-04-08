Shots fired at 86-year-old’s Santee home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Shots were fired at an 86-year-old woman’s Santee home around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies discovered bullet fragments in the front door and front window shutter of the Old State Road residence.

The woman told deputies that she heard “several shots really close” to her residence.

After the shooting stopped, she heard a vehicle leave the driveway.

She wasn’t injured and neither were her neighbors, who also heard the shots.

Her son, who lives with her, said he didn’t hear the gunshots.

He saw several shell casings when he went to check the mail on Saturday.

As he walked back to back to the front porch, he noticed that two of the tires on his 2007 gray Chevrolet Impala were flat and appeared to have been shot.

They reported the incident after discovering the damage mid-morning Saturday.

In an unrelated incident, someone stole an ATV and a welding machine early Saturday from a Five Chop Road woman in Orangeburg.