Shot Cordova man believes bullet meant for someone else

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova man believes someone shot him on Riley Road in a case of mistaken identity, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies found the man with a towel wrapped around his injured left hand on Saturday afternoon.

The man said he was driving home just after 4 p.m. when he spotted an older silver Saturn stopped in the middle of Riley Road.

It was occupied by two males and a female, he said.

One of the males exited the Saturn, approached his truck and fired one shot through the windshield of his truck.

He said the female in the Saturn repeatedly yelled, “That’s the wrong person.”

The injured man then drove to a Mixon Mill Road home and hid in the yard.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 14-year-old was taken into custody following an incident at his Shannon Street home on Thursday, according to an incident report.

The incident began as the teen, his parole officer and mother talked in the yard for a few minutes. The teen then went inside the house.

The mother asked the parole officer if she’d like to go inside, but the door was locked.

They asked the teen several times to unlock the door, but he refused to let them in, the report states.

The teen allegedly grabbed a wooden leg from a broken table and began striking various items in the house, including windows and the garage door.

The parole officer and mother left the scene due to the teen’s behavior, according to the mother.

When officers arrived, they found the teen trying to run from the yard, but they apprehended him, the report said.

Officers also claimed they found a pile of leaves that appeared to have been set on fire underneath the garage.

