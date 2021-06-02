Shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting two Orangeburg officers

The value of the items is $2,800.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man reported a group of armed men stole his firearm while he was parked at a gas pump at Edisto Pantry at 1971 Old Edisto Drive on Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man reported that he pulled up at the gas pumps, removed his holstered firearm and placed it in the center console.

The man said there were four men in a vehicle at a gas pump across from his.

One of the men in that vehicle asked the man if he could look at his firearm.

The man took his firearm and walked over to the vehicle, the report said.

He claims two men inside of the vehicle pointed firearms at him while another grabbed his firearm and car keys from him.

He said the men then drove away.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The value of the stolen items is $510.

In other reports: