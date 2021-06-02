Shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting two Orangeburg officers

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of bagging up some groceries, walking out of Food Lion without paying for them and assaulting two officers.
Jonathan Lee Green, of 930 Boulevard St., is facing charges of first-offense shoplifting, third-degree assault and battery and two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
The incident occurred at Food Lion, located at 1370 Chestnut Street, at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police incident report.
The store manager told officers that she saw a man transfer several items from a shopping buggy into grocery bags on aisle 14 and then head for the exit.
The manager said she told the man, “You can go on ahead and put everything back.”
She claims the man went through the exit and to the parking lot.
The man went to a burgundy Honda, the report said. An employee went out to photograph the license plate on the Honda.
The employee walked back into the store, unaware that the man was walking behind her, the report said
When she realized the man was behind her, she ran and the man allegedly chased her into the store.
She was able to enter the store’s office and secure herself there. The man returned to the Honda, the report said.
Officers arrived on the scene and tried to take Green into custody.
Warrants accuse Green of, “physically striking the officer’s left facial side area with his open hand and immediately entering inside a vehicle and securing the door.”
He allegedly struck a second officer, “in his left eye and immediately began resisting the officer,” according to the warrant.
An incident report accuses Green of having the following items from the store in his vehicle: two containers of chicken salad, six Hershey chocolate cupcakes, tropical fruit punch, raw shrimp, a whole chicken, pistachios, Bing crisp juice and chicken wings.
Green allegedly didn’t have a receipt for the items, which totaled $173.53.
Green remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $21,885 bond.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000 or both.
In an unrelated report, a Wiles Street man reported on Tuesday evening that someone burglarized his shed and stole the following items: a Poulan chainsaw, a turkey fryer kit, two stainless steel carts, one set of Channellock pliers and a burgundy funeral top tent with “Cumbee’s” printed on the side.
The value of the items is $2,800.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man reported a group of armed men stole his firearm while he was parked at a gas pump at Edisto Pantry at 1971 Old Edisto Drive on Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man reported that he pulled up at the gas pumps, removed his holstered firearm and placed it in the center console.
The man said there were four men in a vehicle at a gas pump across from his.
One of the men in that vehicle asked the man if he could look at his firearm.
The man took his firearm and walked over to the vehicle, the report said.
He claims two men inside of the vehicle pointed firearms at him while another grabbed his firearm and car keys from him.
He said the men then drove away.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
The value of the stolen items is $510.
In other reports:
• Someone burglarized an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer’s home in a neighborhood off of St. Matthews Road on Friday.
The officer reported the following Glock handguns were stolen: his personal 9 mm, his old .40-caliber service weapon and his current .32-caliber service weapon.
The value of the stolen firearms is $1,500.
• Someone stole a Broughton Street woman’s 2008 Honda Civic hatchback and abandoned it on the railroad tracks around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
She told deputies she had been sitting inside of her vehicle with the engine running. She decided to go inside her home for a moment.
When she went back outside, she saw someone driving away in her vehicle.
She was able to flag down someone who followed her vehicle to the railroad intersection, where it got stuck.
The person driving the woman’s vehicle then fled. Bystanders were able to take the vehicle off of the railroad tracks before the next train came along, the report states.
The value of the vehicle is $5,000.
