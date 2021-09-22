Shooting suspect lied for gun; attempted murder charges pending in RMC incident

The Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill a Regional Medical Center employee has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.
Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, of Casa Court, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A federal indictment claims Sabb was armed with an Anderson Manufacturing, AM-15, .223/5.56 caliber rifle, with a high-capacity magazine, at 10 a.m. April 10, 2019.
Sabb allegedly entered the Regional Medical Center’s emergency department and began shooting down the hall. A bullet struck an RMC employee in the chest, causing serious bodily injuries.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office took Sabb into custody at the scene and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office also charged him with an additional count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree burglary.
Those charges remain pending.
The day before the hospital shooting, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident at Sabb’s home. As a result, the agency confiscated a handgun from Sabb.
Later that day, Sabb asked his brother, Darius Bernard Sabb, “to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm,” according to the indictment.
The brothers went to Phillip’s Sporting Goods in Orangeburg, according to court documents.
While they were there, Darius Sabb completed an ATF Form 4473 in his own handwriting and stating that he was the actual buyer of the firearm.
In addition to the firearm, Darius Sabb also purchased approximately 100 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition, according to the indictment.
When Darius Sabb left Phillip’s Sporting Goods, he “immediately transferred ownership of the firearm and ammunition” to Abrian Sabb, the indictment states.
Sometime later in the day, when Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend found out about the newly purchased AM-15, she gave it to a Casa Court neighbor for safekeeping, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The neighbor told a deputy that around 8:40 a.m. on April 10, she heard someone ring her doorbell.
When she asked the person to identify himself, he said, “Six!”
She told him to wait because she was preparing to go to school.
At that moment, Abrian Sabb allegedly forced his way into her home, the report states.
The neighbor claimed Abrian Sabb found the firearm, loaded it, fired it two or three times inside the residence and then left, the report said.
Another neighbor reportedly saw “a very big male get out of a truck” and kick in the woman’s door.
Less than 10 minutes after his neighbor reported the break-in, Abrian Sabb allegedly fired the weapon at the hospital.
After deputies arrested him at RMC, Abrian Sabb told investigators that he’d been “having trouble” with schizophrenia and needed his medication.
Federal court documents show that he underwent a psychiatric evaluation and sanity test. The results are sealed.
Abrian Sabb told investigators he sought treatment at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center following an altercation with his girlfriend on Tuesday, April 9. The staff told him to return later in the week.
He and his girlfriend decided to go to RMC on Wednesday, April 10. After arriving at RMC, staff took a blood sample.
Abrian Sabb reportedly became mad and left his girlfriend at the hospital.
Abrian Sabb allegedly told deputies that he went to a friend’s house where he forced the door open, found his semi-automatic rifle and returned to RMC.
Since the shooting incident, RMC has taken measures to improve security.
Darius Sabb, 23, also of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2019 to conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm and is currently awaiting sentencing.
He was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond with numerous conditions.
On March 3, 2020, federal agents re-arrested him for allegedly violating the terms of his bond for testing positive for marijuana on several occasions.
He also allegedly failed to participate in substance abuse treatment, submit urinalysis testing, report as instructed and report a change in residence.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted both guilty pleas and will sentence the brothers after receiving and reviewing sentencing reports prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
Darius Sabb faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision following his prison term.
Abrian Sabb faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision following his prison term.
The firearm charges were the result of an investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey D. Haynes is prosecuting the federal case.
