Shooting suspect lied for gun; attempted murder charges pending in RMC incident

Later that day, Sabb asked his brother, Darius Bernard Sabb, “to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm,” according to the indictment.

The brothers went to Phillip’s Sporting Goods in Orangeburg, according to court documents.

While they were there, Darius Sabb completed an ATF Form 4473 in his own handwriting and stating that he was the actual buyer of the firearm.

In addition to the firearm, Darius Sabb also purchased approximately 100 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition, according to the indictment.

When Darius Sabb left Phillip’s Sporting Goods, he “immediately transferred ownership of the firearm and ammunition” to Abrian Sabb, the indictment states.

Sometime later in the day, when Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend found out about the newly purchased AM-15, she gave it to a Casa Court neighbor for safekeeping, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The neighbor told a deputy that around 8:40 a.m. on April 10, she heard someone ring her doorbell.

When she asked the person to identify himself, he said, “Six!”

She told him to wait because she was preparing to go to school.

