Shooting suspect heading to prison; several charges dropped, but Orangeburg man sentenced to 7 years

Several charges were dropped against an Orangeburg man accused of shooting at vehicles, but he’s still headed to prison.
Cristyon “Diddy” Labaraon Evans, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, pointing firearms at a person and first-offense trafficking of 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced the Frazier Lane man last week to seven years in prison. He was given credit for time served since March 9, 2018.
Warrants initially charged Evans with attempted murder and trafficking in 100 grams or more but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charges instead.
The charges stem from several different incidents.
Evans was accused of firing multiple shots at two men as they traveled down Charleston Highway on Jan. 8, 2018. Bullets damaged their passenger door, hood, interior and console.
Witnesses accused Evans of firing five times.
As part of Evans’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges he faced in that incident: attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property damages valued at $10,000 or more and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He was also accused of firing multiple shots at two men who sat in a vehicle in the Chestnut Street Bojangles parking lot on Jan. 20, 2018. One of the men received five gunshot wounds.
Prosecutors dismissed all of the charges from that incident, which included possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.
Evans had said he was asleep on the couch in his mother’s house when the shooting occurred.
He was also accused of pointing a firearm at two women – once on Dec. 14, 2017 and the other on Feb. 22, 2018.
Prosecutors dismissed Evans’ charge of pointing a firearm in the Dec. 14, 2017 incident.
Evans was taken into custody on March 9, 2018, when officers claimed he was in possession of drugs.
Prosecutors dismissed the following charges from that incident: first-offense trafficking in 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams of cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.
