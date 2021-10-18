Shooting suspect heading to prison; several charges dropped, but Orangeburg man sentenced to 7 years

He was also accused of firing multiple shots at two men who sat in a vehicle in the Chestnut Street Bojangles parking lot on Jan. 20, 2018. One of the men received five gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors dismissed all of the charges from that incident, which included possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

Evans had said he was asleep on the couch in his mother’s house when the shooting occurred.

He was also accused of pointing a firearm at two women – once on Dec. 14, 2017 and the other on Feb. 22, 2018.

Prosecutors dismissed Evans’ charge of pointing a firearm in the Dec. 14, 2017 incident.

Evans was taken into custody on March 9, 2018, when officers claimed he was in possession of drugs.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges from that incident: first-offense trafficking in 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams of cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

