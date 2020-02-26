Shooting suspect found in Orangeburg

A suspect in a 2018 shooting has been taken into custody after he failed to appear in court, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual’s apprehension is a result of a task force made up of U.S. Marshals, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office,” Ravenell said in a release.

“I’ve said it before that there is no place you can hide that we won’t be looking,” he said.

Delmar Mitchell, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday after agents in the task force located him at a King’s Road residence.

Agents and deputies then served Mitchell with two General Session bench warrants for failing to appear in October of 2018.

The original charges the Bowman man faced were attempted murder in a sheriff’s office case and breach of trust in a separate case generated by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The attempted murder charge stemmed from a Sept. 1, 2018 argument that escalated into gunfire.

Witnesses claimed that Mitchell and another man were at a Magnolia Street convenience store arguing after Mitchell was accused of theft.