An Orangeburg man accused of shooting at police is now facing a federal firearms charge.
Phillip Michael King, 33, was charged in federal court this week in a one-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to acting U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick.
King is already facing three state charges of attempted murder in connection with confrontation with Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers.
He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a stolen pistol with an obliterated serial number.
On Sept. 22, 2018, a man reported seeing someone driving his Dodge Journey, which had been stolen.
Police allege King was a backseat passenger in the stolen vehicle and shot at the officers who attempted to stop it.
The federal indictment alleges that King was in possession of a Smith & Wesson, Model SW9VE, 9 mm pistol and various rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The indictment also alleges that federal law prohibited King from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of at least one prior felony conviction.
King faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and five years of supervised release if he’s found guilty of the federal crime.
The federal charge against King was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels of the Columbia office.
