Deputies with the Orangeburg Count Sheriff's Office were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Sunday.

"We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident," the sheriff said. "There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them."

Ravenell said OCSO deputies were called to a Norway Road residence around 10:30 a.m. Saturday where the confrontation took place.

Immediately after, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to conduct a separate investigation.

Any further comment will have to come from SLED, as it would be inappropriate for the OCSO to intervene, according to Ravenell.