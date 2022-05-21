Shooting incident linked to run-in at club

Two people were injured in a shooting incident that followed a dispute at a club in the lower part of Calhoun County during the early hours of Saturday, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

The parties left the club and headed toward Orangeburg. At the intersection of U.S. Highway 176 and S.C. Highway 33, shots were exchanged. A vehicle was found in the lane about a half mile from the intersection.

Two people with gunshot wounds were transported to an area hospital via private vehicle. Their names and conditions were not available.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-8880-CRIME-SC.

