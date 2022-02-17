Sheriff's office seeks missing man

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are seeking an Orangeburg man reported having been last seen more than a week ago.

“We’ve received a missing persons report from a concerned relative of this young man,” the sheriff said. “He was last heard from on February 7, and since that time nothing.”

Ravenell said investigators are seeking 25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings, of Sherrie Lane Orangeburg, after he was reported missing Thursday.

The sheriff said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators learned Jennings was believed to have been traveling to North Carolina with an unknown companion.

Investigators believe Ryan could be in the Charlotte or Florence, SC area.

Ryan is described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the Sherrie Lane man’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0