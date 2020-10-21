Sheriff warns of scammers

Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is issuing a warning that scammers are targeting the Orangeburg County community again.

“They seem to be targeting our seniors, which is absolutely deplorable,” the sheriff said. “These people have worked their entire lives to have someone steal their hard-earned money? Get the word out, protect your seniors from this type of scam.”

Ravenell said the latest scam involves a flat-out lie to protect the potential victim’s money. In reality, they’re out to steal it, he said.

An 86-year-old Orangeburg woman reported having been a victim on Wednesday, saying she was taken for thousands of dollars.

A caller with a foreign accent claiming to be a “Stuart Rogers” said he could protect the victim’s money if she purchased gift cards to give him the numbers.

After purchasing $3,500 worth of gift cards, the numbers were turned over to the scammer.

OCSO investigators are attempting to recover at least a portion of the money taken.

A phone number being used is 915-444-1153, according to an incident report.