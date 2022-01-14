Sheriff warns of scam

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that area residents are again receiving calls indicating they owe money for missed jury duty.

“Some staff members here at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have been notified by friends that they have been targeted by this old scam,” he said. “This time, they’re using the name of a city officer.”

Ravenell said only the names have changed in this scam in which the potential victim is informed of warrants taken out on them for missing jury duty.

According to the scammer, the warrants will be dismissed if the victim submits some type of payment.

In previous scams, the names have in separate incidents involved deputies with the OCSO.

In this latest round, the name being used is that of Lt. Sam Jenkins of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

“These are real people and real officers,” Ravenell said. “But no law enforcement agency calls demanding some type of payment for jury duty or demands money any other legal matter."

The sheriff said that law enforcement does not handle fines or other financial penalties.

If anyone receives such a call, they are advised to hang up and call the OCSO at 803-534-3550, the ODPS at 803-534-2812, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

