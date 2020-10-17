Sheriff warns of auto break-ins

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is issuing a warning to residents in two Columbia Road neighborhoods of a series of breaking into automobiles.

“This began on Friday morning and continued again on Saturday morning,” the sheriff said. “Anyone with any information is asked to bring it to our attention.”

Ravenell said that on Friday morning, residents in both the Ramsgate community and nearby in Creekmore reported their vehicles being broken into.

The sheriff said at least 11 vehicles were targeted in the two neighborhood with Berkeley Drive in Ramsgate and Brown Street in Creekmore being targeted most.

Investigators learned that around 2:30 a.m. what appeared to be two teen males were seen in the area.

Ravenell said that while extra patrols will be in this and nearby areas, he is urging residents to remove anything of value from their vehicles and to lock them.

If anyone has any information on the two subjects or the break ins, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

