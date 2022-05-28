Sheriff to give update in death of 6-year-old

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced he will “discuss important updates” on Sunday in connection with the May 13 shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Ravenell has scheduled a press conference in the matter for noon at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, located at 151 Docket Street.

To date, the sheriff’s office hasn’t announced any arrests in the case.

On the night of his death, Hunter, his brother and parents returned to their McClain Street home after attending a family event.

Minutes later, Hunter was sitting on the couch when shots rang outside of their home. Hunter’s father told the family to get to the floor and then realized the 6-year-old was injured.

The child died at the scene.

Investigators have been seeking a 2011-2014 silver Chrysler 200, which they believe was seen entering and leaving the Woodford area around the time of Hunter’s shooting death.

