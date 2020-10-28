Sheriff: Scammers texting Orangeburg County residents

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell warns that scammers are texting residents in the eastern part of Orangeburg County with a pre-paid card scam.

“It goes back to the saying that no one gives away free money,” Ravenell said Wednesday. “We just want you to be aware of this one that popped up in our area today.”

Ravenell said residents in the Eutawville, Holly Hill and Santee areas have reported receiving texts from unknown phone numbers.

The sender offers the recipient money in exchange for a pre-paid card.

One victim was to receive $80,000 in exchange for a $4,000 pre-paid card.

“This is just as fake as you can get,” Ravenell said. “Nobody is giving you a penny for your hard-earned money.”

If anyone receives such a call, contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

