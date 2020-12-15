Sheriff’s report: Ex-beau bit woman’s finger

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman went to the Regional Medical Center for treatment to her right middle finger after her ex-boyfriend allegedly bit it during an argument at a Tall Pines Drive residence on Monday night, according to an incident report.

The woman complained her finger was numb and that she wasn’t able to move it.

She told deputies that she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument around 8 p.m.

During the argument, she claims that he threw a vase at her, which struck her leg.

She said that he then attempted to strangle her and she attempted to push his face away.

As she attempted to push his face away, she said that’s when he allegedly bit her finger.

She told deputies that she pleaded with him to let go and he did, the report states.

She called her ex-boyfriend with deputies standing with her.

When he realized she’d reported the incident to deputies, he said, “I didn’t put my hands on you. All I did was bite your finger,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.