Sheriff’s report: Ex-beau bit woman’s finger

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman went to the Regional Medical Center for treatment to her right middle finger after her ex-boyfriend allegedly bit it during an argument at a Tall Pines Drive residence on Monday night, according to an incident report.
The woman complained her finger was numb and that she wasn’t able to move it.
She told deputies that she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument around 8 p.m.
During the argument, she claims that he threw a vase at her, which struck her leg.
She said that he then attempted to strangle her and she attempted to push his face away.
As she attempted to push his face away, she said that’s when he allegedly bit her finger.
She told deputies that she pleaded with him to let go and he did, the report states.
She called her ex-boyfriend with deputies standing with her.
When he realized she’d reported the incident to deputies, he said, “I didn’t put my hands on you. All I did was bite your finger,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.
The deputy then spoke with the man in question and asked him to meet with him.
The man agreed to meet the deputy at the sheriff’s office in an hour, however, the deputy said that the men never showed up and refused to answer his phone calls, the report states.
The incident remains under investigation.
In an unrelated report, the store manager of the Dollar General on Kennerly Road realized something was amiss when she arrived at the store on Monday just before 8 a.m.
She noticed that someone vandalized the cage that holds Amerigas propane tanks.
She and the deputy reviewed surveillance video which allegedly shows a vehicle arriving in front of the tank cage around 3:40 a.m.
Two people exited the vehicle and approached the cage, the report states.
After managing to cut the cage open, the people hauled a total of seven tanks from the cage to the vehicle before leaving at 4:23 a.m.
The value of the stolen gas tanks is $350.
