Sheriff’s Office seeks help in shooting investigation; photograph of vehicle released

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking asking for the public’s help identifying people of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week.

“We have a photo of a vehicle that was reportedly seen in the area several times prior to this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “It’s not a great photo but if you have any knowledge of who may have been inside the car, please let us know.”

Karl Williams, 49, of Orangeburg, was shot and killed at his Myers Road residence on Monday.

A witness inside the home told investigators Williams responded to a knock at the door just before 9 p.m.

Williams was shot when he opened the door, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Investigators found what appeared to be several bullet holes on the outside of the residence.

Residents in the area reported seeing a light-colored vehicle in several times throughout the day. The sheriff’s office released a picture of the vehicle.

If anyone has any knowledge of the vehicle, its occupants or the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

