Sheriff’s office: Mother stabbed daughter 15 times

A North Charleston woman allegedly stabbed her 16-year-old daughter 15 times after pulling over to the side of Interstate 26 on Sunday night in Calhoun County, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.
The daughter is undergoing treatment at a Columbia-area hospital.
Investigators arrested Martha Liticia Jones, 36, of 4659 W. Montague Ave., Lot 1, and charged her with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Jones allegedly fled the scene and Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies took her into custody on Monday. She was extradited to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where she’s being held without bond.
According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the daughter told an investigator that she and Jones had left an unknown location near North Charleston and that Jones gave her some Tylenol, the type that causes drowsiness, before they got into their vehicle and traveled away.
She said Jones accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend, and she denied it, according to the incident report.
The daughter said that she remembers being in and out of sleep while her mother said, “I love you and I don’t want to let you go, but I have to let you go,” the report states.
She said Jones then told her to lie back and go to sleep.
At some point, she remembers her mother stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate and stabbing her, the report states.
She told Jones, “Why are you killing me over a man?”
She claims that Jones said to her, “Lay down and shut up or I’m going to keep stabbing you.”
Jones allegedly continued, “You keep lying to me,” the report states, and then she stabbed the daughter in the stomach.
She said Jones continued, “I’m killing you because you lied to me and slept with my man. You are going to hell,” the report states.
The daughter managed to get out of the vehicle while they were pulled to the edge of the interstate in Calhoun County.
Once out of the vehicle, the daughter crossed the interstate and climbed over a cement divider and attempted to flag down motorists.
A motorist stopped to assist and watched as the daughter collapsed.
Deputies noted there was blood on the cement divider, the report states.
In attempts to find Jones, Calhoun County investigators reached out to the North Charleston Police Department and requested them to check at Jones’s residence.
An officer reported that Jones’s roommate stated that Jones returned home covered in blood and then left.
Ultimately, Chester County authorities caught up with Jones and informed Calhoun County investigators.
Jones denied stabbing her daughter, according to the incident report -- she said that her daughter stabbed herself.
Jones claims her daughter became upset when she told her that they needed to return to Texas so that the daughter wouldn’t be around the boyfriend.
Jones said that her daughter became upset and allegedly grabbed the steering wheel.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 30 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.