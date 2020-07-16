Sheriff’s office: Mother stabbed daughter 15 times

She said Jones then told her to lie back and go to sleep.

At some point, she remembers her mother stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate and stabbing her, the report states.

She told Jones, “Why are you killing me over a man?”

She claims that Jones said to her, “Lay down and shut up or I’m going to keep stabbing you.”

Jones allegedly continued, “You keep lying to me,” the report states, and then she stabbed the daughter in the stomach.

She said Jones continued, “I’m killing you because you lied to me and slept with my man. You are going to hell,” the report states.

The daughter managed to get out of the vehicle while they were pulled to the edge of the interstate in Calhoun County.

Once out of the vehicle, the daughter crossed the interstate and climbed over a cement divider and attempted to flag down motorists.

A motorist stopped to assist and watched as the daughter collapsed.

Deputies noted there was blood on the cement divider, the report states.