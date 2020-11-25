Sheriff: Person of interest sought; man allegedly exposed self at laundry

Investigators are attempting to identify a person of interest after a man allegedly exposed himself to two females, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have a person if interest in this case we’d like to identify,” Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this individual, we’re asking you to call us immediately.”

Ravenell said that the incidents have both been reported at a coin-operated laundry at 6611 Savannah Highway in Neeses.

On Nov. 10, a juvenile female inside the business told a relative a man pulled down his pants in front of her.

The man told her he had been trying to get her attention, the report states.

On Nov. 17, a woman called 911 to report an incident but hung up after several minutes.

That woman then told someone else, who in turn called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

That Nov. 17 victim gave a description of a black male wearing a baseball hat, red mask, dark shirt and dark shorts.

Security video at the laundry depicts a man who appears to match that description.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the male, the incidents or has been a victim as well, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 to speak with Cpl. Frank Williams. Or you can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

