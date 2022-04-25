Sheriff: Person may have carjacking information; Springfield, Orangeburg incidents probed

Orangeburg County investigators are seeking a person who may have information on a carjacking, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday. The person has not been called a suspect.

“This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Ravenell said. “Shortly after this happened, there was an attempted carjacking near Orangeburg we believe is connected.”

Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, an Orangeburg County woman reported two armed males approach her car at a Springfield gas station. One approached from the front and another in the back, Ravenell said.

The carjackers sped off in the woman’s black 2009 Honda Civic.

About 40 minutes later, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a business at the junction of North and Kennerly roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking.

The woman said a male brandishing a handgun motioned for her to exit the car. However, the gunman fled when the woman locked the doors and began blowing the car’s horn.

The men in both instances were described as black males wearing neck gaiters. They were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu reported stolen from the parking lot of a Branchville business on Saturday.

Ravenell said an individual inside the Springfield store may have seen or have information on the carjacking at that location.

Anyone with information on the individual or the carjackings is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

