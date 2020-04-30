Sheriff: Orangeburg man shot while sleeping; cousin is suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg man was shot while he slept on Wednesday. Now his cousin is in custody as a suspect, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This shows how little this man regards life, and the life of a relative at that,” Ravenell said in a release.

“He’s going to learn the hard way that life -- all life -- matters,” he said.

Clifford Profit, 37, of Orangeburg was taken into custody on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Warrants were being sought against Profit on Thursday, the sheriff said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Melvin Road residence, where they found a man sitting in a yard while family members held a towel to his head.

The man told investigators he had been asleep when he was shot in the face by his cousin, who lives at the same address, according to the sheriff’s office.

EMS arrived to transport the man to the hospital.

Investigators were approached by Profit, who asked why law enforcement was on his property.

As he was being taken into custody, investigators said they noticed Profit had blood on his person.