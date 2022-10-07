Sheriff: Marijuana seized; weapons also removed from Orangeburg home

A long-term narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“This operation has resulted in a lot of drugs and weapons from reaching the streets of our county,” the sheriff said. “Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children.”

Samuel Braxton, 25, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Orangeburg man was taken into custody on Thursday when the Orangeburg County Sheriff's SWAT team made entry into his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.

Investigators allege they located marijuana and a large quantity of marijuana-laced gummy bears.

“The seizure of this lookalike candy takes away a major threat to the children of our community,” Ravenell said. “It looks very similar to genuine candies and cookies available.”

Thirty firearms were seized, including pistols, shotguns and rifles. Some had homemade silencers installed, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple drum magazines were also seized.

Ravenell said the county’s citizens are likely reading of the arrest in their homes, the same as Braxton. His bond was set at $7,500 bond during a hearing on Friday.

“I’m sure he’s back home by now,” Ravenell said. “He could have gotten the money out of his piggy bank, another example of catch and release.”

Ravenell thanked the State Law Enforcement Division and the Drug Enforcement Agency for their part in the investigation and seizures.