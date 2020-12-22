Sheriff: Man might have information in Orangeburg death; officials seek second person after shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a second male who may have information about last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.

“We believe this individual may also have information that could help us solve this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know this individual, have them give us a call.”

Investigators are seeking information from 19-year-old Andrew Tobin of Orangeburg. The sheriff’s office has not called him a suspect.

Investigators believe Tobin may have information in the Dec. 14 shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams.

On that date, investigators were called to a Myers Road residence where they found Williams lying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A witness said the man was answering a knock at the door when he was shot.

The sheriff’s office says it continues to seek 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg, who also may have information in the case. He also has not been called a suspect.

If anyone has any knowledge of the shooting or the location of Tobin or Green, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

