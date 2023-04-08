Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced a scam demanding money for missed jury duty has been hitting the Orangeburg community on Saturday.

“Please do not give anyone any financial information, cash, or purchase any cash cards to pay these thieves,” the sheriff said. “This not how things are done.”

Ravenell said that several calls by individual claiming to be Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies have been made to Orangeburg County residents this weekend in reference to money owed due to missed jury duty.

One caller reported on Saturday being told to give them $2,900 or be arrested. When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half.

“You will get a letter from the court you missed, if indeed you did miss jury duty somewhere,” Ravenell said. “Please do not give up your hard-earned money to these people who won’t raise a finger to work!”

The name given by the scammer was an “Officer Madison,” and the phone number showed up as 803-570-5314.

If you receive a call or know of someone who has, you or they are urged to call the OCSO dispatch at 803-534-3550 to verify any person or claim.