Sheriff: Inmate found in Santee area; suspect allegedly fled Sumter jail through ducts

An inmate who allegedly escaped from the Sumter County jail was found in the Santee area on Sunday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office claims Lance Michael Alberti escaped from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center between late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Late Sunday evening, the search for Alberti led Sumter authorities to coordinate with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in the Santee area.

Deputies from both agencies followed information suggesting Alberti may have been at a local truck stop near the Santee area.

Law enforcement attempted to take Alberti into custody, but he allegedly fled again in a stolen vehicle and led authorities on a short car chase. The vehicle wrecked along a side road near Interstate 95.

Alberti allegedly fled into a wooded area and law enforcement secured and searched the area along with dogs and a helicopter. He was last seen in the area of Highway 15 along Exit 93 off Interstate 95. The search continued overnight.

Early Monday morning, coordinated efforts between the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and officers from Holly Hill and Elloree police departments resulted in Alberti’s capture.

Authorities claim he was located attempting to hide in a residence in Vance.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office claims Alberti’s escape occurred after Saturday evening’s shift procedures, where he damaged part of the building and was able to squeeze himself through part of an air duct passage.

That area was repaired and re-enforced to prevent any such event from ever occurring again.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “I am grateful for the mass response from our neighboring agencies and their efforts to help put this individual back where he belongs.

“This person was determined to take extreme measures to avoid law enforcement and potential consequences. He will now face multiple additional charges for his actions.”

Alberti was originally facing probation violation and shoplifting charges, but now faces an escape charge that carries a term of up to 15 years if he’s convicted, the sheriff’s office said.