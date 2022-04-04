Sheriff claims man urinated on Santee church’s doors

Investigators are seeking a motorist who allegedly urinated on a church’s doors Sunday after driving over the grass and onto the property, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office release.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” Ravenell said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Investigators received a call from the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses just after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting the incident.

Security video from the Highway 301 and Hollis Road facility shows a white Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, driving onto the front grass and up to the front doors under a covered structure.

A white male with a “man bun” and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans places various materials around the front door after he exits the vehicle.

The video then shows the male allegedly urinating on the front doors before re-entering the vehicle, the release said.

The males then drove through a chain gate, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can also submit their tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

