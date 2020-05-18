Sheriff: 4 slain near St. Matthews in apparent murder-suicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people, including two teenagers, are dead outside of St. Matthews after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Deputies responded to a residence outside of St. Matthews around 7 p.m. Sunday where they found the bodies of four people who had been shot to death, Summers said Monday.

Summers said an apparent domestic argument turned violent. A 37-year-old St. Matthews man killed three family members and then killed himself.

Among the dead are an adult woman and two teenagers, Summers said.

Two other children who were at home during the time of the shooting were able to escape, he added.

One of the children escaped unharmed but the other child sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. That child was treated at a local hospital, Summers said.

“Any incident involving the loss of life is tragic, but in this case, the senseless violence is unimaginable,” Summers said.

“This entire family and the community are grieving over this senseless act. No one should be capable of this level of violence,” he added.

Summers noted that there is no active threat to the community.