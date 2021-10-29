Sex assault allegation investigated at SCSU

Authorities are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault at a South Carolina State University residence hall.

S.C. State police were notified of a complaint of criminal sexual assault levied by a student at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the university said in a release. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Monday.

Campus police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the complaint.

“The S.C. State University administration takes all complaints of sexual misconduct seriously and will respond to all allegations brought to its attention. The university has a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct,” the university said in a release.

The university’s Title IX coordinator/equal opportunity investigator also has been informed of the complaint. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.

S.C. State says students are encouraged to contact campus police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911 to report emergencies or criminal activities. It says campus residents also are encouraged to report complaints to residence hall supervisory staff.

