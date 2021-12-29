Several shootings reported in Orangeburg County; person injured

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Several shooting incidents occurred over the past week. One person was injured.

Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, a 21-year-old St. Matthews man sustained a gunshot wound in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He told deputies the shooting occurred as he was getting a tire at a friend’s Cannon Bridge Road home.

He said an intoxicated male was “talking disrespectfully to a few people,” the report states.

He told the male, “to get away from the area with his foolishness.”

He then heard gunshots and realized he’d been injured, the report said.

The injured man “jumped onto a car.” His brother picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

The man refused to answer any additional questions and said he wanted law enforcement to leave his hospital room, the report said.

In two other shootings, a house and a car were damaged.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, a woman and her son were driving home from Eutawville on Branchdale Highway when someone in a pickup truck shot at them from behind.

The woman and son were not physically injured.

There were six bullet holes in the rear of their Ford Crown Victoria. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

Then around 6:30 p.m. Friday, someone opened fire on a Belleville Road home in Orangeburg. Multiple bullets struck the home.

Two people were inside of the home. They were not physically injured.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 23-year-old mother is accused of leaving a 2-year-old and 4-year-old locked in a car with the windows up.

Harmony Shavay Busby, of Bamberg, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

A concerned citizen reported seeing the children unattended in the backseat of a burgundy Nissan just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nissan was parked at the Orangeburg Plaza shopping center, which is located at the corner of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street.

An officer noted the outdoor temperature was in the mid to upper 70s at the time and the sun was shining.

Both children appeared to be asleep in their car seats, the report states. An officer was able to wake up the 4-year-old and guided the child to open the back door.

Officers located the mother shopping in a nearby store.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived about 35 minutes after the oldest child opened the car door.

An EMT noted the 4-year-old had a temperature of 98.7 and the 2-year-old had one of 98.9. As a precaution, EMS transported the children to RMC for observation.

Busby’s cousin took custody of the children for 72 hours.

If convicted, Busby faces up to 10 years in prison.

