Several Orangeburg-area vehicles broken into

Passenger-side windows were removed from a 2014 blue Dodge Charger, a 2007 black Lexus ES350, a 2011 white Toyota Tacoma and a 2005 gray Ford Mustang.

The damage is estimated at $1,000.

• A Norway man reported that his keys and 2005 gray Pontiac Grand Prix are gone.

He discovered his car was gone when he woke up just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

He said a woman was also missing. He allowed the lady, who he’d never met, to come into to his residence to get out of the rain, according to the incident report.

The value of his vehicle is $2,000.

• Someone stole $20 from an unlocked 2009 Buick Enclave early Monday morning on Sweet Maple Drive in Orangeburg.

Another vehicle parked there was also broken into, but nothing was stolen from it.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

