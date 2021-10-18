Sentencing delayed on Kinard gun charge; prosecutors seek delay in Bamberg County trial

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon for lying on a federal application in an effort to purchase a firearm.

He has already pleaded guilty to the federal charge.

Kinard was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. His attorney, Bakari Sellers, asked the court to move the hearing to Wednesday due to a prior obligation.

The 50-year-old Kinard is being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center until the hearing.

In addition, the prosecutor handling Kinard’s Bamberg County charges has asked for that trial to be delayed. The trial is currently set for the week of Nov. 1.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was assigned the case due to a potential conflict in the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Senior Assistant Solicitor W. Douglas Richardson Jr. says the solicitor’s office needs additional time to for “proper preparation and analysis of the case from trial.”

Richardson said in his motion that the case file “is extensive, but not limited to approximately 16 interviews with potential witnesses, an investigative file 164 pages in length, an addendum of 42 pages, forensic evidence and numerous photos.”