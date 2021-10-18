Sentencing delayed on Kinard gun charge; prosecutors seek delay in Bamberg County trial

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon for lying on a federal application in an effort to purchase a firearm.
He has already pleaded guilty to the federal charge.
Kinard was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. His attorney, Bakari Sellers, asked the court to move the hearing to Wednesday due to a prior obligation.
The 50-year-old Kinard is being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center until the hearing.
In addition, the prosecutor handling Kinard’s Bamberg County charges has asked for that trial to be delayed. The trial is currently set for the week of Nov. 1.
The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was assigned the case due to a potential conflict in the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Senior Assistant Solicitor W. Douglas Richardson Jr. says the solicitor’s office needs additional time to for “proper preparation and analysis of the case from trial.”
Richardson said in his motion that the case file “is extensive, but not limited to approximately 16 interviews with potential witnesses, an investigative file 164 pages in length, an addendum of 42 pages, forensic evidence and numerous photos.”
Richardson noted he’s also preparing for a lengthy murder trial scheduled for Dec. 6.
Kinard is facing the following state charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.
Kinard is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
Sellers has said the Bamberg and Jasper county charges stem from a contentious family court battle and Kinard is innocent of them.
