‘Senseless killing’: Names of Bowman shooting victims released; response explained

Orangeburg County officials say one of the victims died at the scene.

Medics flew another to Trident Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Someone attempted to drive the third victim to the hospital, but he died in the vehicle at Bethune-Bowman PreK-12 School at 4857 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg County EMS Director Stephanie Givens said Wednesday.

Five people were shot. The ages of those victims ranged between 17 to 24.

Givens said 911 received 18 calls regarding the shooting, with the first call coming in at 1:06 a.m.

The first several callers reported the shooting, but those callers didn’t mention that anyone was injured, she said.

A caller first indicated that there were possible patients at 1:15 a.m., she said.

By 1:23 a.m., EMS crews arrived with an ambulance on Dibble Street.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young explained that 911 dispatchers gather information from callers so that appropriate resources may be sent to a scene.

It wasn’t until nine minutes after the initial 911 call that someone reported that a person had been shot, he said.