'Senseless and utterly unjustifiable': Warrants state Orangeburg man killed woman

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman multiple times, killing her, on Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Warrants charge Ralkeem Jaborie Gidron, of 22 Criddle Lane, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Gidron is accused of killing 27-year-old Lequandra Keon Elair Royal, of Promised Land Road, Spartanburg, at his residence at 12:45 p.m.

Warrants allege a witness identified Gidron as the shooter.

“This victim was trying to get out of this house when she was shot,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Senseless and utterly unjustifiable in any sense of the word."

“Responding deputies spotted a blue Mustang per a description given by witnesses entering North Road after leaving the residential area where Gidron resides,” according to OCSO public information officer Richard Walker.

Witnesses said Gidron had shot the woman outside after confronting her in the yard, Walker said.

Deputies took Gidron into custody when they stopped his vehicle.

Gidron appeared for his arraignment hearing on Monday afternoon.