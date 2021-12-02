Security increased after Santee school fight

Six Lake Marion High School students are facing disciplinary action after a Wednesday afternoon fight, according to Orangeburg County School District spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer requested additional deputies after a fight broke out at 1:30 p.m.

“We had several deputies respond after my school resource officer present called in for assistance in breaking up this fight,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This altercation was broken up quickly, and we’re looking for what caused this to happen,” he said.

Piccolino said, “The school’s nurse evaluated all students involved and staff who responded to the incident and none sustained injuries requiring medical transport or further medical care.”

She also noted that additional law enforcement officers were present at the school’s basketball game on Wednesday night and additional security personnel will remain on campus throughout the week. The school is located on Tee Vee Road in Santee.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker said, “No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.”

