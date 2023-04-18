Orangeburg

A North Augusta man is accused of beating a security guard until he passed out on Saturday, according to an incident report and warrant.

Jules Shahid Williams, 23, is facing a charge of first-degree assault and battery.

The security guard reported that the incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Saturday as he was working at The Cinema, located at 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

The guard claims Williams attempted to start a physical altercation with someone.

The guard tried to intervene and told Williams he needed to leave the property, the report said. He claims that he motioned with his hand for Williams to leave, but Williams slapped his hand down multiple times.

The guard said he grabbed Williams by his shirt and attempted to escort him from the property.

A second man allegedly tackled the guard to the ground and then punched and kicked him.

The guard claims a third man and Williams also punched and kicked him.

The guard reported the incident to police on Sunday evening after flagging down an officer on routine patrol on Goff Avenue.

The man told police he would’ve reported the incident sooner but couldn’t remember all of the details.

An acquaintance recorded a video of it and once he watched it, he realized he’d lost consciousness from being punched in the head and face and also from his head striking the concrete floor.

If Williams is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. The other alleged participants in the beating haven’t yet been charged.

A woman claims her ex-boyfriend pointed a shotgun at her when she went to his Marvin Road home in Eutawville.

The woman went to her ex’s home around 7 a.m. Monday to talk with him about something, but he wasn’t there, an incident report said.

She left, had breakfast and returned at 10:50 a.m. The woman claims her ex was there with a female.

The woman and her ex began to argue. She claims he then pointed a shotgun at her.

She got in her vehicle, drove up the road and called law enforcement.

A deputy wasn’t successful when he tried to reach the man at the home or by phone.

The woman was not physically injured.